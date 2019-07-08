Neeraj Madhav to cameo in Mamangam

By Express News Service

Neeraj Madhav has revealed that he will be appearing in a cameo role in Mamangam. A video posted by the actor on his social media pages has him showing off a couple of kalari moves. The M Padmakumar directorial has Mammootty playing a chaver warrior. Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, and Anu Sithara are also part of the cast.

Neeraj made his debut in Buddy (2013). He was last seen in a special song in the Kunchacko Boban film Allu Ramendran. He has three films lined up next—Ka, Gauthamante Ratham, and Ennile Villain.

The filming of Ka was completed recently and Neeraj is presently busy with Gauthamante Ratham. Ennile Villain marks his brother Navaneeth Madhav’s directorial debut.