Stand Up begins rolling, Rajisha Vijayan joins cast

By Express News Service

Filming has commenced for Stand Up, helmed by state award-winner Vidhu Vincent. The Manhole filmmaker’s second feature has Nimisha Sajayan playing a stand-up comedienne.

It has now been revealed that Rajisha Vijayan will be also joining her. Announcing her presence in the film, Rajisha shared the first-look poster of her character with the caption, “Pure happiness is what I’m feeling right now! I know how much you’ve worked hard to make this possible, Vidhu Vincent.” Manhole screenwriter Umesh Omanakuttan has also scripted Stand Up. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film.

Nimisha recently wrapped up her work in Lal Jose-Biju Menon’s upcoming 41. She will be also seen in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola. The latter, in which she shares the screen with Joju George, is expected to hit theatres soon. Rajisha, last seen in June, has the sports drama Finals coming up next, aside from Stand Up. In Finals, she plays a cyclist training to compete for the 2020 Olympics.