Mammootty in dual roles for Ajai Vasudev’s next?

By Express News Service

A cleverly edited footage from a popular Vijay film that surfaced on the Facebook page of Goodwill Entertainments has triggered speculation that Mammootty will appear in dual roles for Ajai Vasudev’s as-yet-untitled third project with the actor.

Recently, Goodwill Entertainments honcho Joby George revealed that the banner will be backing three Mammootty films, one of which is the Ajai directorial. Ajai has directed Mammootty earlier in Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece.

The new film, which is expected to go on floors in the first week of August, has been scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Gopi Sundar, who will be composing music for the film, has described it as a mass entertainer.