Home Entertainment Malayalam

 Fahadh Faasil’s Trance wrapped up

The big-budget film marks Anwar Rasheed’s return to the director’s chair after seven years.

Published: 12th July 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

After a two-year shoot - divided by multiple schedule breaks - Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Trance has finally wrapped up. 

The big-budget film marks Anwar Rasheed’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. Fahadh, who plays a pastor, will reportedly be depicting different stages of his character. Trance will be the actor’s follow-up to the Athiran.

Nazriya Nazim is playing the female lead in Trance, with Soubin Shahir and Gautham Menon cast in supporting roles.

Trance has been written by Vincent Vadakkan and is produced by Anwar’s own production house, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Amal Neerad, who directed Fahadh in Varathan, has served as the film’s cinematographer. Amal will be directing Fahadh again in Bilal, the sequel to Mammootty-starrer Big B. 

Trance is being edited by Praveen Prabhakar and its sound designed by Resul Pookutty. Meanwhile, Fahadh is slated to star in Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan’s next, reportedly titled Malik. The film will see the actor reuniting with Parvathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fahadh Faasil Nazriya Nazim Anwar Rasheed Trance Malayalam movie Soubin shahir Gautham Menon
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp