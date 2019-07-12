 Fahadh Faasil’s Trance wrapped up

By Express News Service

After a two-year shoot - divided by multiple schedule breaks - Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Trance has finally wrapped up.

The big-budget film marks Anwar Rasheed’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. Fahadh, who plays a pastor, will reportedly be depicting different stages of his character. Trance will be the actor’s follow-up to the Athiran.

Nazriya Nazim is playing the female lead in Trance, with Soubin Shahir and Gautham Menon cast in supporting roles.

Trance has been written by Vincent Vadakkan and is produced by Anwar’s own production house, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Amal Neerad, who directed Fahadh in Varathan, has served as the film’s cinematographer. Amal will be directing Fahadh again in Bilal, the sequel to Mammootty-starrer Big B.

Trance is being edited by Praveen Prabhakar and its sound designed by Resul Pookutty. Meanwhile, Fahadh is slated to star in Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan’s next, reportedly titled Malik. The film will see the actor reuniting with Parvathy.