Prithviraj’s Driving Licence launched

Scripted by Anarkali fame Sachy, the film is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Published: 12th July 2019

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rajuettan,

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: We had earlier reported that Prithviraj has signed Jean Paul Lal’s (Lal Jr) next directorial titled Driving Licence, in which he will be sharing the screen with Sooraj Venjaramoodu. 
The film’s switch-on function happened yesterday, and the shoot is set to begin next week.

Driving Licence is based on a script by writer Sachy and produced jointly by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The latter is also bankrolling the actor’s Brother’s Day. 

Sachy has previously worked with Prithviraj in Anarkali, which he wrote and directed. Driving Licence will have music by Kumbalangi Nights-fame Sushin Shyam. Prithviraj will be finishing the remaining portions of the final schedule of Brother’s Day before joining the sets of Driving Licence.

The directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajon, Brother’s Day will have Prithviraj alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastien, Miya George, and Prayaga Martin. It also stars Dharmajan, Lal, and Vijayaraghavan. 4 Musics is handling the music and Jithu Damodar the camera. 

Prithviraj made an extended cameo in Shanker Ramakrishnan’s debut Pathinettam Padi, which is currently running in theatres. He is also working in Blessy’s Aadujeevitham. In addition to these, he is slated to appear in two mythological epics—Kaaliyan and Ayyappan. He will be directing the Lucifer sequel Empuraan in the second half of next year. 

