July 15 start for Jayasurya's next film Thrissur Pooram

Jayasurya’s next collaboration with producer Vijay Babu, Thrissur Pooram, will commence shooting on July 15. Touted as a mass entertainer, the film will tell its story in multiple chapters, each named after the various stages of the Thrissur Pooram. Rajesh Mohanan will be directing it from a story and screenplay penned by music composer-turned-writer Ratheesh Vegha.

The latter, who has earlier composed Jayasurya’s Cocktail, Beautiful, and D Company, will be also working on the film’s music. Saritha Jayasurya has designed costumes. Deepu Joseph is the editor.

The film will be shot in Thrissur, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.