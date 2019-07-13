Mohanlal-Siddique’s Big Brother starts rolling

By Express News Service

Director Siddique’s third film with Mohanlal, Big Brother, has started rolling. Mohanlal’s follow-up to Ittymaani: Made in China, the film also features Anoop Menon, June-fame Sarjano Khalid, and Arbaaz Khan (in his Malayalam debut). Anoop and Sarjano have been cast as the titular character’s brothers.

Chemban Vinod Jose, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhan, and Tini Tom are also part of the cast, playing Mohanlal’s friends. In an earlier chat with Express, Siddique had said that Big Brother is a family entertainer which will have action, romance, comedy, and drama. The director has planned an 85-day shoot mainly in Kochi and Bangalore. Jithu Damodar is on the camera and Deepak Dev will compose the music. The film is bankrolled jointly by S Talkies, Shaman International and Vysakha Films.