Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal-Siddique’s Big Brother starts rolling

The film also features Anoop Menon, June-fame Sarjano Khalid, and Arbaaz Khan (in his Malayalam debut).

Published: 13th July 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Director Siddique’s third film with Mohanlal, Big Brother, has started rolling. Mohanlal’s follow-up to Ittymaani: Made in China, the film also features Anoop Menon, June-fame Sarjano Khalid, and Arbaaz Khan (in his Malayalam debut). Anoop and Sarjano have been cast as the titular character’s brothers.

Chemban Vinod Jose, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhan, and Tini Tom are also part of the cast, playing Mohanlal’s friends. In an earlier chat with Express, Siddique had said that Big Brother is a family entertainer which will have action, romance, comedy, and drama. The director has planned an 85-day shoot mainly in Kochi and Bangalore. Jithu Damodar is on the camera and Deepak Dev will compose the music. The film is bankrolled jointly by S Talkies, Shaman International and Vysakha Films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Big Brother Mohanlal Director Siddique Anoop Menon Sarjano Khalid Arbaaz Khan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp