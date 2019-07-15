Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aju Varghese to star in Ranjith Sankar’s Kamala

Ranjith Sankar has announced that Aju Varghese will be playing the lead in Kamala, his next after Pretham-2. The film’s title poster was revealed by the director.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Aju Varghese

By Express News Service

Ranjith Sankar has announced that Aju Varghese will be playing the lead in Kamala, his next after Pretham-2. The film’s title poster was revealed by the director. The tagline says, ‘One beautiful puzzle. 36 hours.’ Ranjith’s production house Dreams N Beyond is backing the project.

Ranjith said that Kamala is a return to the thriller territory he explored earlier in Passenger and Arjunan Sakshi. He described Aju’s character as a “simple, funny and very complicated” hero.” On casting the actor, he said, “I wrote this script and thought of all existing heroes in it. He was so basic yet diverse that none was fitting in. It was sad to put this aside and move on to other stories. Then one fine morning I thought of him [Aju], and realised it was a script written for him.”

Aju’s first collaboration with Ranjith materialised through the Jayasurya-starrer Punayalan Agarbattis. Aju has since then worked with Ranjith in Su.. Su.. Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham, Ramante Edanthottam, and Punyalan Private Limited. He also made a cameo appearance in Pretham-2.
Aju will be also seen next in the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara film Love Action Drama, which he co-produced. The Dhyan Sreenivasan directorial is scheduled for an Onam release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp