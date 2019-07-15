Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kangana Ranaut slams legal notice on press bodies, issues 24-hour ultimatum

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has issued a fresh legal notice to the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild and the Press Club of India for supporting PTI reporter Justin Rao.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has issued a fresh legal notice to the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild and the Press Club of India for supporting PTI reporter Justin Rao. The notice accuses both organisations of lending ‘wrongful, immoral, unethical and illegal’ support to the journalist. 
On Sunday last week, Kangana and Justin were engaged in a verbal altercation at a promotional event.

Kangana had refused to take his questions and accused him of conducting a ‘smear campaign’ against her. 
Her conduct was criticized by the Entertainment Journalists Guild (EJG), who demanded an apology from the actor and announced a boycott against her.

Kangana, in response, called a section of the press ‘anti-national’ and ‘professional trolls’ in a video. Her statements were slammed as ‘uncivilized, uncultured, filthy and abusive language’ by the Press Club of India, who extended their support to ban. The decision was also supported by the Mumbai Press Club and the Television Journalists Association. 

The legal notice, which includes screenshots of online posts made by Justin, accuses him of violating the ‘Norms of Journalistic Conduct’ and provisions of the ‘Press Council of India Act, 1978’. It also accuses him of criminal intimidation and defamation against the actor. 

Questioning the legal standing of the involved press bodies, the notice threatens to initiate strict proceedings and other actions ‘seeking huge compensatory (monetary) damages.’
“She (Kangana) is hereby through me, giving you one last and final opportunity to rectify all wrongs so committed by you within 24 hours, failing which all actions as may be initiated by my client under constrain shall be entirely at the risk, costs and consequences of the board members of your organisation,” Siddiquee writes. The EJG is yet to respond to the notice. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp