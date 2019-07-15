Shane Nigam’s Qurbaani  to roll next month

By Express News Service

Another Shane Nigam film, titled Qurbaani, has been announced. A simple title poster has popped up online. The film will be helmed by Geo V, who has also written the script. The shoot will begin on August 15.

No other details have been revealed yet. Mahasubair, who backed films such as Paleri Manikyam and Thirakkatha, is producing it under the banner of Varnachithra.

Shane has multiple projects in the pipeline aside from Qurbaani. Recently, it was announced that the actor will be teaming up with his Ishq co-star Shine Tom Chacko again in Sarath Menon’s Veyil. Shane will be also seen in Daniel Kelkkunnund (with Biju Menon) and Dimal Dennis’ Valiya Perunnal (with Soubin and Joju George).