Actor Dileep to produce brother Anoop's maiden directorial

By Express News Service

The untitled directorial debut of Dileep’s brother Anoop was launched yesterday in a pooja ceremony held at Kochi.



Anoop began his career in film editing, production and distribution before deciding to venture into direction.

Arjun Ashokan has been cast as the male lead. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.



The film, based on a story by Santosh Echikkanam, is expected to be a mass entertainer.

Arjun Ashokan was last seen in Unda. He is currently working in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up.