First song from Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneermathan Dinangal goes viral

By Express News Service

The first song from Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneermathan Dinangal - Ee jaathikkathottam - has gone viral.

The romantic track, sung by Devadutt Bijibal and Soumya Ramakrishnan, features Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas and Udhaharanam Sujatha-fame Anaswara Rajan.



Justin Varghese has composed the tunes to the lyrics penned by Suhail Koya. The distinct lyrics and the cute, nostalgia-inducing visuals seem to have made an impact on film buffs.



A school-based story, Thaneermathan Dinangal is helmed by newcomer Girish AD and produced by Shameer Muhammed, Jomon T John, and Shebin Backer.



The film is set to release by the end of this month.