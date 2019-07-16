Home Entertainment Malayalam

First song from Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneermathan Dinangal goes viral

Justin Varghese has composed the tunes to Jaathikkathottam and the lyrics have been penned by Suhail Koya.

Published: 16th July 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneermathan Dinangal

By Express News Service

The first song from Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneermathan Dinangal - Ee jaathikkathottam - has gone viral.

The romantic track, sung by Devadutt Bijibal and Soumya Ramakrishnan, features Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas and Udhaharanam Sujatha-fame Anaswara Rajan.

ALSO READ: Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, a Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer in an unusual school story

Justin Varghese has composed the tunes to the lyrics penned by Suhail Koya. The distinct lyrics and the cute, nostalgia-inducing visuals seem to have made an impact on film buffs.

A school-based story, Thaneermathan Dinangal is helmed by newcomer Girish AD and produced by Shameer Muhammed, Jomon T John, and Shebin Backer.

The film is set to release by the end of this month.

