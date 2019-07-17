Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s Shylock adds Rajkiran and Meena

Mammootty will be playing a character with negative shades.Rajkiran and Meena are playing a couple again after 28 years

Published: 17th July 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty to star in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock

Mammootty to star in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Mammootty will be teaming up for the third time with director Ajai Vasudev.

The film has been titled Shylock and will be released in both Malayalam and Tamil. The title launch and pooja were held at an event in Kochi.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | 'My heart still beats for offbeat cinema', says Mammootty

The principal photography is scheduled to commence on August 7.

Mammootty said the film’s title, a reference to an iconic character from William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, implies the nature of his character in the film.

He clarified that the film’s story has no connection to the classic work. “Though my character is a rich miser, he is not actually named Shylock. This title was chosen to keep it stylish,” he said.

The actor revealed that the film’s protagonist is actually played by Rajkiran (Pandavar Bhoomi, Sandakozhi), with Meena being paired opposite the Tamil cinema veteran.

Interestingly, Rajkiran and Meena had played a couple 28 years ago in En Rasavin Manassile. On the reunion of Rajkiran and Meena, Mammootty joked, “It feels like I’m bringing back long-lost lovers together.” Shylock marks Rajkiran’s Malayalam debut.

Meena’s last Malayalam film appearance was alongside Mohanlal in Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (2017).

Elaborating further on Rajkiran’s Tamil-speaking character in Shylock, Mammootty said, “He plays a strong and powerful character; not someone we brought in just to do some stunts.

Considering the fact that Rajkiran is a selective actor, I’m happy that he agreed to do this film.”

Shylock has been scripted by newcomers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments is backing the film.

This is the production company’s third film with Mammootty after Kasaba and Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Gopi Sundar will be composing the music to the lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive, who shot Dulquer Salmaan’s CIA, is the cinematographer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mammootty Shylock Ajai Vasudev Meena Rajkiran Gopi Sundar Harinarayanan Malayalam Films
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp