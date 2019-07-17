Mammootty’s Shylock adds Rajkiran and Meena

Sajin Shrijith By

We had earlier reported that Mammootty will be teaming up for the third time with director Ajai Vasudev.



The film has been titled Shylock and will be released in both Malayalam and Tamil. The title launch and pooja were held at an event in Kochi.



The principal photography is scheduled to commence on August 7.

Mammootty said the film’s title, a reference to an iconic character from William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, implies the nature of his character in the film.



He clarified that the film’s story has no connection to the classic work. “Though my character is a rich miser, he is not actually named Shylock. This title was chosen to keep it stylish,” he said.

The actor revealed that the film’s protagonist is actually played by Rajkiran (Pandavar Bhoomi, Sandakozhi), with Meena being paired opposite the Tamil cinema veteran.



Interestingly, Rajkiran and Meena had played a couple 28 years ago in En Rasavin Manassile. On the reunion of Rajkiran and Meena, Mammootty joked, “It feels like I’m bringing back long-lost lovers together.” Shylock marks Rajkiran’s Malayalam debut.



Meena’s last Malayalam film appearance was alongside Mohanlal in Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (2017).

Elaborating further on Rajkiran’s Tamil-speaking character in Shylock, Mammootty said, “He plays a strong and powerful character; not someone we brought in just to do some stunts.



Considering the fact that Rajkiran is a selective actor, I’m happy that he agreed to do this film.”

Shylock has been scripted by newcomers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments is backing the film.



This is the production company’s third film with Mammootty after Kasaba and Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Gopi Sundar will be composing the music to the lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive, who shot Dulquer Salmaan’s CIA, is the cinematographer.