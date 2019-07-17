Prithviraj wraps up Brother’s Day; starts Driving Licence

By Express News Service

Prithviraj has finally wrapped up his work in Brother’s Day and started shooting for Jean Paul Lal’s (a.k.a Lal Jr.) new film Driving Licence, which also features Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal part.

It is Lal Jr’s follow-up to Honey Bee 2.Incidentally, Driving Licence is also Prithviraj’s home production after 9.



Supriya Menon is producing it under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen of Magic Frames.

Scripted by Anarkali-fame Sachy, the film is being shot by Alex J Pulickal and scored by Sushin Shyam.



Meanwhile, the team of Brother’s Day has confirmed that the film will be an Onam release.



The Kalabhavon Shajohn directorial also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastien, and Miya George along with Vijayaraghavan and Dharmajan.

After Driving Licence, Prithviraj will move on to another Sachy-scripted film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, in which he will be sharing the screen with Biju Menon.



After that, the actor is expected to finish the remaining portions of Aadujeevitham.