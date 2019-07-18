Rameshan Oru Peralla releasing on July 19

Home Entertainment Malayalam

A mong the Malayalam releases coming out tomorrow is Canada-based writer-director Sujith Vigneshwar’s Rameshan Oru Peralla.

By Express News Service

Starring Manikandan Pattambi, Rajesh Sharma, Divya Darshan, and Krishna Kumar, the film is Sujith’s directorial debut. He has previously directed two short films—Mirage and Born Again.

The story revolves around a sincere online cab driver who runs into trouble on the first day of his job.

The film is said to explore the lacunae in the Indian legal system which is exploited by the guilty and influential while the innocent is punished due to incriminating circumstantial evidence.

Manikandan Pattambi plays the protagonist. The actor is known for playing Sathyasheelan in the popular sitcom Marimayam. Krishna Kumar will be appearing as an advocate.

The makers say that Rameshan Oru Peralla could be the first film with the online cab industry as the backdrop.

