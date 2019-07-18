Home Entertainment Malayalam

We didn’t want our film to be preachy: G Prajith

The filmmaker, G Prajith, said he was relieved to see circumstances working in his favour while filming was in progress for Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:51 AM

Still from Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo

Still from Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

It’s not often that you get filmmakers and writers who are adept at directing comedy and using it in a manner that does justice to the material. Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo, directed by G Prajith and written by Sajeev Pazhoor, is one fine example.

Though the film handles a serious subject—alcohol addiction—and also a suspense element in its second half courtesy of another character, both Prajith and Sajeev felt there was no point in making things too serious taking into account the film’s conclusion.

Explaining this balance, Prajith says, “There’s the tension when some of the characters go into hiding and also later in the police station scene.

Since the film takes on a different tone in the latter half, we wanted to reduce the pressure on the audience and impart a more light-hearted vibe to the proceedings even though things get a little intense for the characters.

It was actually planned that way from the beginning.”

The filmmaker says he was relieved to see circumstances working in his favor while filming was in progress. He points out one particular scene that came out really well.

“In that scene where one character comes running and jumps in the back of the police jeep after everyone else has got in, it’s a way to inform the audience of the bond they share.

Since they always work and celebrate together, we wanted to imply that if one character stops drinking, it’s very likely that others would follow suit. We didn’t want to make a film that was preachy,” says Prajith.

One of the film’s standout moments happens at a funeral ceremony, where the main characters indulge in witty banter and see it as another opportunity to drink.

When asked about the significance of this scene, Prajith says, “We were actually trying to reflect the reality. Most people who visit funerals are not that sad. The sadness is only temporary.

Most of us feign sadness for the sake of the people present.

But later personal matters take priority. Also, the intention was to implicitly mock the celebratory attitude of some folks in serious situations. Though we had planned earlier how to stage that scene, some things were improvised on set.”

