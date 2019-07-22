Mammootty completes 'Ganagandharvan'; first look out

By Express News Service

Ramesh Pisharody has informed that Mammootty has completed filming his portions in Ganagandharvan. The actor plays a ganamela singer named Kaladasan Ullas in the film, which is Ramesh’s second directorial after Panchavarnathatha.

A first look of the actor in character was shared by Ramesh on his Facebook page with a caption that plays on a famous Paulo Coelho quote. “If we wholeheartedly wish to do a film with Mammukka, he will stand with us to make it happen,” he wrote.

In the first look, Mammootty is sharing the frame with Manoj K Jayan. The two are joined by Dharmajan, Suresh Krishna, and Hareesh Kanaran. Scripted by Ramesh and Hari P Nair, Ganagandharvan is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer.

The music is being composed by Deepak Dev. Alagappan has lensed the film and Lijo Paul is editing the frames. The film is jointly produced by Ramesh and ICHAIS Productions.

Mammootty is expected to start shooting next month for Shylock, his third film with director Ajai Vasudev after Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece. He will be starring alongside Tamil actor Rajikiran and Meena in the film.