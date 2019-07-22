Shane Nigam-Jeevan Jojo film titled 'Ullasam'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We had reported earlier that Shane Nigam has started shooting a film helmed by debutant Jeevan Jojo in Ooty. It has been officially titled Ullasam. The title announcement was accompanied by a first image showing a skateboarding Shane.

Debutant Pavithra Lakshmi, who has been previously part of ads and shorts films, is playing the female lead. Jeevan used to work as a chief associate of directors such as Ranjith Shankar and Jeethu Joseph earlier. The final schedule is currently in progress and will be wrapped up in Ooty soon.

Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, and Deepak Parambol are also part of the cast. Praveen Balakrishnan has scripted the film, which is expected to be a music and dance-heavy film. Dance choreographer Baba Bhaskar (Petta, Maari 2) is making his Malayalam debut with Ullasam.

Swaroop Philip (Aravindanthe Athithikal) is cranking the camera while John Kutty is in charge of editing and Shaan Rahman the music. Joe Kaithamattam and Christy Kaithamattam are producing the film under the banner of Kaithamattam Brothers.

After Ullasam, Shane will begin work soon on the newly announced Qurbaani, which will go on floors next month. Apart from these two films, he has Veyil (with Shine Tom and Suraj) and Daniel Kelkkunundu (with Biju Menon) lined up. His Valiya Perunnal is expected to release shortly.