Soubin Shahir wows fans in 'Ambili' teaser

The first teaser of Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili has got the actor’s loyal fans from both Kerala and outside heaping praises on his performance.

Published: 22nd July 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 01:36 PM

The highly energetic minute-long 'Ambili' teaser, accompanied by a dance track called Njan Jackson Allada.



By Express News Service

It has now crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

The highly energetic minute-long teaser, accompanied by a dance track called Njan Jackson Allada, has left many film buffs wanting more. The film’s makers have been inundated with multiple requests to release the full song online soon.

The track was composed by Vishnu Vijay, sung by Anthony Daasan, and edited by Kiran Das. Ambili is the second film of Guppy director Johnpaul George, and also stars Nazriya Nazim’s brother Naveen Nazim and newcomer Tanvi Ram.

The film, backed by E4 Entertainment, will be hitting theatres next month. Soubin was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

