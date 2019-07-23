Chilling teaser of Akashaganga sequel drops

By Express News Service

Director Vinayan has dropped the first teaser for the sequel to his 1999 horror hit, Akashaganga. Though the footage is loaded with familiar imagery, it brought a sufficient amount of chills enough to get viewers talking.

The sequel, which goes back to the same location featured in the original—Olappamanna Mana—has Vishnu Vinay, debutant Arathi, Ramya Krishnan, and Sreenath Bhasi playing the principal characters. Athira plays a medical student who hails from the Manikkesseri family and Vishnu plays her classmate.

The makers have already revealed that the film is not a reboot and will tell a new story. The film is expected to be technically superior to the first.