First 'Varthakal Ithuvare' song evokes the early 90s

By Express News Service

The first video song from the upcoming Siju Wilson-starrer Varthakal Ithuvare has been released online. The nostalgia-laden track, titled Kelkaam Thakiladikal, shows Siju and Vinay Forrt trying to woo the same girl. It appears that the makers have been able to successfully recreate the look of the early 90s’ films, most notably that of Sathyan Anthikad.

Directed by debutant Manoj Nair, the film is set in Palakkad and revolves around a small robbery. Siju, Vinay, and Saiju Kurup are essaying the roles of police constables. Newcomer Abhirami Bhargavan is playing the female lead. The supporting cast comprises Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Indrans, and Alencier Ley.

The music is by Mejo Joseph, and lyrics by Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma and Kaithapram. An official release date is expected to be announced soon.