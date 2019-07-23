Home Entertainment Malayalam

First 'Varthakal Ithuvare' song evokes the early 90s

The first video song from the upcoming Siju Wilson-starrer Varthakal Ithuvare has been released online.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first video song from the upcoming Siju Wilson-starrer Varthakal Ithuvare has been released online. The nostalgia-laden track, titled Kelkaam Thakiladikal, shows Siju and Vinay Forrt trying to woo the same girl. It appears that the makers have been able to successfully recreate the look of the early 90s’ films, most notably that of Sathyan Anthikad. 

Directed by debutant Manoj Nair, the film is set in Palakkad and revolves around a small robbery. Siju, Vinay, and Saiju Kurup are essaying the roles of police constables. Newcomer Abhirami Bhargavan is playing the female lead. The supporting cast comprises Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Indrans, and Alencier Ley. 

The music is by Mejo Joseph, and lyrics by Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma and Kaithapram. An official release date is expected to be announced soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varthakal Ithuvare Varthakal Ithuvare single Kelkaam Thakiladikal Siju Wilson Vinay Forrt
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp