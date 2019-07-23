Jayasurya to play cameo role in Puzhikkadakan

By Express News Service

It has been revealed that Jayasurya will be appearing in a significant cameo in the upcoming Chemban Vinod Jose-starrer Puzhikkadakan.

In the film, which is directed by first-timer Gireesh Nair, Chemban plays a havildar named Samuel.

Gireesh has co-written the story with Unni Malayil, with screenplay and dialogues penned by Shyal Satheesh and Hari Prasad Koleri.

Dhanya Balakrishna, who has earlier appeared in a few Tamil and Telugu films, is making her Malayalam debut with this film. Balu Varghese, Vijay Babu, Alencier Ley, Sudhi Koppa, and Mala Parvathy will appear in supporting roles.

Evaab Productions is producing the film in association with Maqtro Pictures. Meanwhile, Jayasurya is currently in the middle of shooting his next, Thrissur Pooram. Touted as a mass action film, it marks the actor’s third collaboration with Friday Film House after Aadu and Aadu-2.