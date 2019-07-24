Malayalam film based on Thayambaka to release on Thursday

By Express News Service

Oru Deshavishesham, a feature film by director Sathyanarayana Unni will release on Thursday in 50 theatres across the state.

The small-budget film will feature Thayambaka percussionist Poroor Unnikrishnan and Kalpathi Balakrishnan in lead roles.

“Instead of going for professional actors, we have cast real-life artistes in the film. It is not an offbeat film and has all the elements of a commercial flick,” said the debut director who also wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the film.

The film, produced by Arya Films was shot at Valanchery village. Sajan Antony has shot the film, with the music and background score handled by William Francis.

The director, along with Unnikrishnan and Balakrishnan, were in attendance at a press meet held by the makers at Ernakulam Press Club.