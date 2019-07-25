Jayasurya’s next gets title

By Express News Service

Lilli-fame Prasobh Vijayan’s next film, starring Jayasurya, has been titled Anveshanam. A first look poster was unveiled yesterday along with the release date. Said to be a thriller, the film will arrive in theatres in September. The filming was completed recently.

Anveshanam also stars Shruti Ramachandran, Lena, and Vijay Babu. Francis Thomas wrote the script which has dialogues by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The cinematography is by Lucifer-fame Sujith Vasudev and music by Jakes Bejoy. E4 Entertainment is bankrolling the film.

Jayasurya has signed five new films including this one. He will be also starring in two biopics—one of actor Sathyan and the other of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan—in addition to an action film called Thrissur Pooram, and Prajesh Sen’s second film Vellam. The actor is currently shooting for Thrissur Pooram.