Sachin is a comical love story: Dhyan Sreenivasan

Aimed to please family audiences, Sachin is being touted as a comical love story set against the backdrop of cricket.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s latest film Sachin released last Friday and has been getting decent reports from some of the leading publications. However, audience footfall in theatres is relatively low, reveals the director Santhosh Nair.

Aimed to please family audiences, Sachin is being touted as a comical love story set against the backdrop of cricket. “Cricket plays a small part in the film, but it’s not the main focus,” says Santhosh. “It mainly revolves around the characters played by Dhyan and Anna Reshma Rajan and their love story.”

In the film, Dhyan plays Sachin, who falls in love with Anjali (Anna), a woman four years older to him, thereby inviting amusing parallels to Sachin Tendulkar’s life. The supporting cast features Aju Varghese,  Hareesh Kanaran, Ramesh Pisharody, and Renji Panicker among others.

SL Puram Jayasurya, director of the upcoming Dileep-Arjun film Jack Daniel, has scripted the film. Shaan Rahman is the composer.

Meanwhile, Santhosh is working on his next, Rangeela, which is incidentally Sunny Leone’s Malayalam debut. The first schedule has been completed and the makers are planning to resume the second schedule next month.

