Vidyasagar to score music for Dileep’s next, My Santa

By Express News Service

Vidyasagar will be composing the score for Dileep’s next film, My Santa, to be helmed by director Sugeeth of Kinavalli-fame. Vidyasagar’s last Malayalam film was Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

Dileep is expected to start shooting for the film after he completes work in Jack Daniel and Professor Dinkan. A bunch of child artistes will be appearing alongside the actor. It is expected to get a Christmas release.

Sugeeth has previously worked with Vidyasagar on Oridnary and 3 Dots. Sudeep is known for the films Madhura Naranga and Shikkari Shambu. He made his directorial debut with Ordinary.He has also signed a film with Asif Ali titled Parannu Parannu Parannu. Though the project was announced recently, there are reports that Sugeeth will start it only after My Santa.