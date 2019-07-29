Sabumon Abdusamad cast as antagonist in Omar Lulu’s next

By Express News Service

Janamaithri-fame Sabumon Abdusamad has been cast as the principal antagonist in Omar Lulu’s next film, Dhamaka.

The actor is the newest addition to the film which has Olympian Anthony Adam-fame Arun Kumar playing the protagonist.

Sabumon is also playing a crucial role in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikettu. He was also part of Pellissery’s Double Barrel.

Dhamaka, which is Omar Lulu’s follow-up to Oru Adaar Love, will have Nikki Galrani playing the female lead. Sarang Jayaprakash, Venu O V, and Kiran Lal have worked on the script.

Sinoj P Ayyappan will be cranking the camera while Dileep Dennis will work on the edits. Gopi Sundar has been roped in for the music. MK Nassar, who backed Mohanlal’s Drama, is bankrolling Dhamaka under the banner of Good Line Productions.