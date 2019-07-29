Samyuktha Menon’s 'Kalki' character revealed

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Samyuktha Menon will be teaming up with Tovino Thomas again in Kalki. It was recently revealed that the actor is playing one of the film’s main villains and not the protagonist’s love interest. Samyuktha made her first film appearance alongside Tovino in Theevandi.

Samyuktha’s character in Kalki, named Dr. Sangeetha, is an ally of the film’s primary antagonist, Amarnath, played by Shivajith Padmanabhan (Ranam, Veeram). Vini Viswalal, who wrote and acted in Theevandi, is playing Shivajith’s villainous younger brother.

Kalki, which has Tovino playing a police officer who takes charge in a violence-prone area, is scheduled to release on August 8.

The film is a reunion of sorts for Tovino as some of the film’s cast and technical crew have previously worked in Theevandi as well, including director Praveen Prabharam, who was the associate of its director Fellini TP.

Meanwhile, Samyuktha is shooting her third film with Tovino, Edakkad Battalion 06. Debutant Swapnesh K Nair directs a script penned by P Balachandran.