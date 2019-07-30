'Kumbalangi Nights' team to unveil second track from 'Ambili'

By Express News Service

After the ‘Njan Jackson Allada’ track from Soubin Shahir’s upcoming release, Ambili, went viral, the makers have decided to unveil the film’s second song tomorrow, through the social media handles of the leading members of the Kumbalangi Nights cast and crew, including Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya.

The new song is expected to be a melodious number, unlike the dance-oriented first track which has already garnered 1 million views on YouTube.

Ambili, which is Guppy-director Johnpaul George’s second directorial, sees him collaborating for the second time with music composer Vishnu Vijay.

The first track was sung by Antony Dasan.Apart from Soubin, Ambili stars newcomers Tanvi Ram and Naveen Nazim. The film, bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, will release next month.