Home Entertainment Malayalam

Midhun Manuel and Kunchacko Boban's 'Anchaam Pathira' a thriller

It will see the Ohm Shanti Oshaana director venturing into serious territory for the first time.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

L-R: Midhun Manuel Thomas and Kunchacko Boban.

L-R: Midhun Manuel Thomas and Kunchacko Boban.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had reported earlier that director Midhun Manuel Thomas will be working with Kunchacko Boban for his next.

The makers have now released the film’s teaser poster which reveals the title as Anchaam Pathira. The actor will be joined by Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, Remya Nambeesan, and Jinu Joseph. All the aforementioned actors were recently seen in Aashiq Abu’s Virus.

The film is set to start rolling tomorrow. Ashiq Usman, who is bankrolling the project, tells Express that it will be a thriller.

This is the first time that Midhun, known for directing light-hearted entertainers, is venturing into serious territory.

When asked if the subject is based on a true story, Ashiq says, “It’s neither a remake nor based on actual events.

It’s an original script penned by Midhun. Given the nature of the material, we can’t divulge any further details. The shoot will be in Kochi, and we are hoping to wrap up in 60 days and release it by the end of November.”

Midhun has roped in some of the finest technicians in Malayalam cinema to work on the film. Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights, Ee. Ma. Yau) is the director of photography and Saiju Sreedharan (Virus, Kumbalangi Nights) is the editor. Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights, Varathan) will be composing the score.

Midhun debuted with the hit Nivin Pauly-Nazriya Nazim film Ohm Shanti Oshaana. He also made the successful Aadu series of films.

The filmmaker recently announced two upcoming films with Jayasurya—a third Aadu film and Turbo Peter—and a sequel to Kottayam Kunjachan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anchaam Pathira Midhun Manuel Kunchacko Boban
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp