Midhun Manuel and Kunchacko Boban's 'Anchaam Pathira' a thriller

Sajin Shrijith

Express News Service

We had reported earlier that director Midhun Manuel Thomas will be working with Kunchacko Boban for his next.

The makers have now released the film’s teaser poster which reveals the title as Anchaam Pathira. The actor will be joined by Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, Remya Nambeesan, and Jinu Joseph. All the aforementioned actors were recently seen in Aashiq Abu’s Virus.

The film is set to start rolling tomorrow. Ashiq Usman, who is bankrolling the project, tells Express that it will be a thriller.

This is the first time that Midhun, known for directing light-hearted entertainers, is venturing into serious territory.

When asked if the subject is based on a true story, Ashiq says, “It’s neither a remake nor based on actual events.

It’s an original script penned by Midhun. Given the nature of the material, we can’t divulge any further details. The shoot will be in Kochi, and we are hoping to wrap up in 60 days and release it by the end of November.”

Midhun has roped in some of the finest technicians in Malayalam cinema to work on the film. Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights, Ee. Ma. Yau) is the director of photography and Saiju Sreedharan (Virus, Kumbalangi Nights) is the editor. Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights, Varathan) will be composing the score.

Midhun debuted with the hit Nivin Pauly-Nazriya Nazim film Ohm Shanti Oshaana. He also made the successful Aadu series of films.

The filmmaker recently announced two upcoming films with Jayasurya—a third Aadu film and Turbo Peter—and a sequel to Kottayam Kunjachan.