Soubin, Dileesh to star in Arakkallan Mukkakallan

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir and actor-director Dileesh Pothan are set to team up again as co-stars, in a comedy titled Arakkallan Mukkakallan. Hareesh Kanaran and Surabhi Lakshmi are also part of the cast.

Debutant Jithu K Jayan will direct the film, which is based on a story and script by Sajeer Bhava.

The makers are aiming to start filming on August 17 with a plan to release it in time for Christmas. Kochi will be the main location.

Haseeb Haneef is jointly producing the film with Yunus Aliyar and VS Haider Ali.

Soubin and Dileesh were last seen together in Kumbalangi Nights. The latter appeared in a cameo, as a police officer who sends off Soubin’s character with a warning.

Dileesh has earlier directed Soubin in Maheshinte Prathikaram.

In addition to this project, Soubin has a long list of promising titles which include debutant Ratheesh Balakrishna Podhuval’s Android Kunjappan, Anwar Rasheed’s Trance, Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, Sidharth Bharatan’s Jinn, Aashiq Abu’s yet-to-be-titled next, Bhadran’s Joothan, and MC Joseph’s Vikruthi.