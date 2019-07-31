Vineeth Sreenivasan to direct Pranav Mohanal?

By Express News Service

Imagine the sons of ‘Vijayan’ and ‘Dasan’ being part of the same film. It’s surely an exciting thought. As per reports doing the rounds, Vineeth Sreenivasan will be directing Pranav Mohanlal in his next directorial. An official confirmation is being awaited in this regard.

The reports also say that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead. Interestingly, Keerthy and Pranav will be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming historical epic, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal. Pranav will be portraying the younger self of Mohanlal’s character in the film.

Vineeth directed his last film, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, three years ago. He has been occupied with his acting assignments for a while.

His new film, Thaneer Mathan Dinangal, in which he plays an eccentric school teacher, has opened to unanimously positive reviews. He will be next seen in Anwar Sadik’s Manoharam.

He will be also serving as creative director on RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut, Kunjeldho, which will star Asif Ali.