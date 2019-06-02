After Virus, Aashiq Abu to direct Soubin Shahir again

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu will be collaborating once again with Soubin Shahir, in a yet-to-be-titled film written by Unni R. The project is expected to start filming later this year. Soubin has earlier appeared in Aashiq’s Da Thadiya followed by Rani Padmini. When Soubin made his directorial debut, Parava, Aashiq was given a role in the film, as a police officer. The two have also appeared in Rajeev Ravi’s Annayum Rasoolum.

Soubin will be essaying an important role in Aashiq’s latest film, Virus. The film’s trailer was noted especially for the portions featuring Soubin.Virus, which recently cleared the censors with a ‘U’ certificate, will be hitting theatres this Friday.

Based on the Nipah outbreak, the film is produced jointly by Aashiq and Rima Kallingal. It features some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry such as Parvathy Thiruvoth, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Indrajith, Asif Ali, Rahman, and Revathy amongst others.