Angamaly Diaries  producer plans gangster epic, Gangs of Bandadukka 

After Angamaly Diaries, Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House is gearing up for another gangster drama, but this time on a much larger scale.

After Angamaly Diaries, Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House is gearing up for another gangster drama, but this time on a much larger scale. Titled Gangs of Bandadukka (GoB) the project will be helmed by Aneesh Anwar and shot in Kannur and surrounding areas. Vijay had previously produced Aneesh’s critically acclaimed Zachariyayude Garbinikal.In a chat with Express, Aneesh says the film is an “ambitious” project based on real-life characters and will progress through “several generations”. “The events of the story will span 40 years, from 1979 to 2019,” adds the filmmaker, who calls it his dream project. “It has been on my mind for more than five years. I actually wanted to do it before Zachariyaude Garbinikal but the timing was not right. It was now that everything fell into place.”

GoB has been scripted by Nizam Ravuthar, who had penned the dialogues in Zachariyayude. As per Aneesh, GoB’s script is much bigger than Angamaly’s. He compares the scale to that of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. “It’s basically a revenge tale heavy on action,” says Aneesh.As in Angamaly, the film is expected to feature some newcomers. When asked if they’re planning to cast any big names, Aneesh says, “So far we haven’t made any decisions regarding that. We are still looking at a lot of options. Right now, we have put out this audition call. We’ll be announcing the official cast once everything is finalised.”

The GoB team has issued a casting call, accessible on Vijay Babu’s official Facebook page. The producer shared that GoB is one of the best action scripts he has come across and that its mood will be different from that of Angamaly’s. Actors in the age range of 25 to 55 are needed to portray around 15 key characters in the film. Individuals with a knowledge of martial arts and theatre background will be given higher preference. 

The first round of audition for natives from Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod areas will take place at Hotel Rainbow Suites situated at Ballard Road, Kannur, on June 9. The audition process will go on from 9 am to 5 pm. Interested candidates are required to show up for the audition directly.

In addition to GoB, Friday Film House is also prepping an action entertainer with Jayasurya, titled Thrissur Pooram. The production house is also behind the immensely popular Aadu series. A third Aadu is on the cards.Meanwhile, Aneesh is putting the final touches on his new film My Great Grandfather starring Jayaram. The film is expected to be an Eid release. An official confirmation is still awaited. 

