Syam Pushkaran-Aashiq Abu project in the works

By Express News Service

Aashiq Abu has revealed that he is working with screenwriter Syam Pushkaran and theatre personality Samkutty Pattomkary for a script based on the life of social reformer Ayyankali. As Aashiq had turned his attention towards his new film Virus, the project will take some time to see the light of day.

Syam, who is noted for his writing in Dileesh Pothan’s Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has collaborated with Aashiq seven times, on films such as Salt N’ Pepper, Mayanadhi, and 22 Female Kottayam. He won much acclaim for his new film Kumbalangi Nights starring Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, and Shane Nigam.

Virus, scripted by Varathan-fame Suhas-Sharfu and Sudani from Nigeria-fame Muhsin Parari, is all set to release this Friday. The multi-starrer is based on the Nipah outbreak and will be released globally on the same day.