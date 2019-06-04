Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Unda' release pushed to June 14

The release of Mammootty’s highly anticipated Unda has been postponed to June 14.

A still from Unda

A still from Unda (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The release of Mammootty’s highly anticipated Unda has been postponed to June 14. The team has cited incomplete post-production work as the reason for the delay. The film, which was initially supposed to be an Eid release, will now be getting a worldwide release on the same date.

Unda, directed by Khalid Rahman and scripted by Harshad, has Mammootty playing a sub-inspector named Manikandan who leads a group of policemen on election duty in the Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. Mammootty is joined by Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Asokan, Jacob Gregory, Dileesh Pothan, and Ranjith among others.

Sajith Purushan is the cinematographer, Prasanth Pillai the music composer, and Nishadh Yusuf the editor. Shyam Kaushal has worked on the stunt choreography. The film is bankrolled by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner of Moviee Mill Studios.

Mammootty Khalid Rahman Unda malayalam movie Unda release date

