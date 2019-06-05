Home Entertainment Malayalam

A road movie with a different approach

The team behind The Great Indian Road Movie speaks about the film.

A still from The Great Indian Road Movie

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

Learning about places by just looking at the pictures in a book never gives a person the correct view. To learn about the culture, traditions and the people, one has to go out and visit these places. And this is what The Great Indian Road Movie tries to tell the viewers. “Get out and explore the wide world in order to learn new things. Just like the nine-year-old boy and his father did in the movie. The entire movie is presented from the perspective of the boy,” said Abhilash Pillai, producer. According to him, the film will be released by the end of June or July first week.

“There are various novel things about the film,” he added. First of the novelties is the crew, said Abhilash. “There were only seven of us including the actors. Also, the entire movie was shot in a stealth mode since we aimed at not attracting the attention of the public. The movie had to get a natural look,” he said.
“If we did shoot using all the paraphernalia, we would have needed a lot of space besides requiring permissions from all the authorities concerned. We could avoid all these and also the extra baggage which would have impeded shooting at all the odd hours,” said Abhilash.

 The lead characters were portrayed by Aashray and Vijay Anand, who, according to the producer, had a great rapport and hence could very convincingly present the relationship between a father and his son. “The movie covered 17 states and around 15,000 km while being shot at a budget less than Rs one crore. The very fact that we had a small crew and the entire travel was done using the public transport system enabled us to limit the budget. It also brought us close to the residents of the places we visited. They unwittingly became actors in the film,” he added. 

Reminiscing about the period of the shoot which was completed in two months, Ratheesh M, who handled the camera, said,  “There was a shot in which the father and son were to sit on a roadside with a placard begging for money. The placard proclaimed ‘Travelling India, Need Money, Please Help’. 

The rest of the crew made themselves scarce all the while filming the scene. In a matter of minutes, the duo collected Rs 1,000. All of us were surprised. We found that it was the placard that did the trick.” 
The crew has a lot of similar tales to tell about the shooting and all this makes the film a very natural take on the lives of not only the father and the son but also the people they visited.

