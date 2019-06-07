Asif Ali joins RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut, Kunjeldho

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Popular radio and television host Mathukutty is all set to make his directorial debut with Kunjeldho, and he has roped in Asif Ali to play the main character.   Mathukutty is directing from a script penned by himself. Vineeth Sreenivasan will be serving as creative director. 

The film is being produced by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Films, the same team behind the upcoming Tovino Thomas-starrer Kalki. Prasobh revealed that the film will be a “simple feel-good entertainer reminiscent of some of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s films”.

Mathukutty has been earlier part of a few films, as a dubbing artist and dialogue writer. He had written the dialogues for You Too Brutus, starring Sreenivasan, Asif, and Tovino. He has worked as a dubbing artist in Koothara and Oru Vadakkan Selfie. 

