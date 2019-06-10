Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali to star in Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha

A few days ago, Asif Ali had announced that he will be starring in RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho.

Malayalam actor Asif Ali (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

A few days ago, Asif Ali had announced that he will be starring in RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho. Now he has announced one more project, titled Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha. The film, directed by debutant Nisam Basheer, was launched in Kottayam.  The script is by Aji Peter Thankam.

As per reports, Veena Nandakumar has been cast as the female lead. She has previously starred in the Joju George-Vinay Forrt film Kadam Kadha. The supporting cast will feature Basil Joseph and Jaffer Idukki. Abhilash Sankar will handle the camera. Noufal Abdullah the editing, and William Francis the music. Magic Frames is producing the film.

Meanwhile, Asif is getting positive responses for his performances in the films Uyare and Virus. His next release is Kakshi: Amminipilla, set to arrive in theatres on June 21. He is also starring in Arunkumar Aravind’s Underworld, Sugeeth’s Parannu Parannu, and an untitled Rajeev Ravi project.

