Here's the first look of Vijay Sethupathi's Malayalam debut 'Marconi Mathai'

By Express News Service

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi’s Malayalam debut Marconi Mathai has been released online. The film, starring Jayaram and Athmiya in lead roles, will have Sethupathi playing himself in an extended cameo appearance.

Touted as a light-hearted film, Marconi Mathai commenced shooting in January. Sethupathi will be speaking in both Tamil and Malayalam in the film. The actor was in Ernakulam recently to film his portions.

Directed by Sanil Kalathil, the film tells the love story of a security guard Mathai (played by Jayaram) and a sweeper Anna (played by Athmiya).

The script has been penned jointly by Sanil and Rejissh Midhila (Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam).

Jayaram’s latest release is My Great Grandfather, currently playing in theatres. Athmiya was last seen in Joseph, as the wife of Joju George’s character. Aside from Marconi Mathai, Jayaram will be seen next in Kannan Thamarakulam’s Pattabhiraman.