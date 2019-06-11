Home Entertainment Malayalam

Here's the first look of Vijay Sethupathi's Malayalam debut 'Marconi Mathai'

Directed by Sanil Kalathil, the film tells the love story of a security guard Mathai (played by Jayaram) and a sweeper Anna (played by Athmiya).

Published: 11th June 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Marconi Mathai.

By Express News Service

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi’s Malayalam debut Marconi Mathai has been released online. The film, starring Jayaram and Athmiya in lead roles, will have Sethupathi playing himself in an extended cameo appearance.

Touted as a light-hearted film, Marconi Mathai commenced shooting in January. Sethupathi will be speaking in both Tamil and Malayalam in the film. The actor was in Ernakulam recently to film his portions.

Directed by Sanil Kalathil, the film tells the love story of a security guard Mathai (played by Jayaram) and a sweeper Anna (played by Athmiya).

The script has been penned jointly by Sanil and Rejissh Midhila (Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam).
Jayaram’s latest release is My Great Grandfather, currently playing in theatres. Athmiya was last seen in Joseph, as the wife of Joju George’s character. Aside from Marconi Mathai, Jayaram will be seen next in Kannan Thamarakulam’s Pattabhiraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi Marconi Mathai Malayalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp