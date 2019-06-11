'And the Oskar Goes To' wins four awards at Alberta Film Festival

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film And the Oskar Goes To made its premiere recently at Canada’s Alberta Film Festival, where it won four awards—Best Film, Best Actor (Tovino Thomas), Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Nikki Rae Hallow).

The Salim Ahamed directorial, which follows the life of a young struggling filmmaker essayed by Tovino, is said to be inspired by the real-life experiences many filmmakers. It will be hitting Indian screens on June 21. In addition to Tovino and Nikki, the film also stars Anu Sithara, Zarina Wahab, Siddique, Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar, and Appani Sarath.

Veteran cinematographer Madhu Ambat has shot the film. Bijibal composed the music while Resul Pookutty worked on the sound.

Salim Ahamed made his directorial debut with the National award-winning film Adaminte Makan Abu, which was chosen as India’s official entry for Best Foreign Film at the 84th Academy Awards. He later directed Mammootty in two award-winning films — Kunjananthante Kada and Pathemari.