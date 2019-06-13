Jayasurya-Prasobh Vijayan film wrapped up

By Express News Service

Jayasurya has finished shooting for his new film, directed by Lilli-fame Prasobh Vijayan. The yet-untitled film also stars Shruti Ramachandran, Lena, and Vijay Babu.

The film’s script is by Francis Thomas and dialogues by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi. Lucifer-fame Sujith Vassudev is the director of photography. E4 Entertainment, the company behind Lilli, Ishq, and Guppy, is backing the film.

Jayasurya is currently working on Thrissur Pooram, the new production from Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House, directed by Rajesh Mohanan. He is also slated to appear in Prajesh Sen’s next film Vellam. A third part in the Aadu series is also on the cards. Meanwhile, Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty is set to be screened at Kashish, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ film festival, on June 16. The actor’s performance in the film fetched him a Kerala State award last year. It was directed by Ranjith Sankar. Jayasurya was last seen in Pretham 2, from the same director.