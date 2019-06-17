Pathinettam Padi gets a release date

By Express News Service

Mammootty-starrer Pathinettam Padi will be reaching theatres on July 5. The film, which will reportedly have the actor in an extended cameo, will also feature Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan in cameo roles. Mammootty is playing a Stanford professor named John Abraham Palackal.

A host of newcomers will be also part of the film, which is reportedly a thriller. Mammootty’s character is said to have a pivotal involvement in the film’s plot. Ahaana Krishna, Arya, Manoj K Jayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Maniyanpillai Raju will be appearing in supporting roles.

Screenwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan, known for writing VK Prakash’s Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, is making his feature-length directorial debut with the film. Shankar had previously directed the segment Island Express for the anthology film Kerala Cafe. He is also set to direct Prithviraj in a biopic of Lord Ayyappan titled Ayyappan.

Pathinettam Padi has been shot by cinematographer Sudeep Elamon while AR Rahman’s nephew A.H. Kaashif has composed the music. Shaji Nadesan is bankrolling the film under the banner of August Cinemas.