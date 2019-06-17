Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pathinettam Padi gets a release date

Screenwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan,  known for writing VK Prakash’s Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, is making his feature-length directorial debut with the film.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mammootty-starrer Pathinettam Padi will be reaching theatres on July 5. The film, which will reportedly have the actor in an extended cameo, will also feature Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan in cameo roles. Mammootty is playing a Stanford professor named John Abraham Palackal.

A host of newcomers will be also part of the film, which is reportedly a thriller. Mammootty’s character is said to have a pivotal involvement in the film’s plot. Ahaana Krishna, Arya, Manoj K Jayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Maniyanpillai Raju will be appearing in supporting roles.

Screenwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan,  known for writing VK Prakash’s Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, is making his feature-length directorial debut with the film. Shankar had previously directed the segment Island Express for the anthology film Kerala Cafe. He is also set to direct Prithviraj in a biopic of Lord Ayyappan titled Ayyappan.

Pathinettam Padi has been shot by cinematographer Sudeep Elamon while AR Rahman’s nephew A.H. Kaashif has composed the music. Shaji Nadesan is bankrolling the film under the banner of August Cinemas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp