Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indrans’ Veyilmarangal screened at Shanghai International film festival

Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, known for films like Once Upon a Time in Anatolia and Winter Sleep, is heading the jury. The awards will be announced on June 24.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indrans’ new film Veyilmarangal (Trees Under the Sun), directed by Dr. Biju, has made its premiere at the 22nd Shanghai International film festival which kicked off on June 15. The film is competing in the Golden Goblet Award competition.

This is the second film of Dr. Biju to be screened at the festival after Akashathinte Niram (Colour of Sky), in 2012. Incidentally, it was also the last Indian film screened at the festival and competed in the same category.

Veyilmarangal is among the 3964 entries submitted from 112 countries, out of which 14 are selected to compete for the Golden Goblet. Veyilmarangal is the only entry from India.

Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, known for films like Once Upon a Time in Anatolia and Winter Sleep, is heading the jury. The awards will be announced on June 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shanghai International film festival Veyilmarangal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp