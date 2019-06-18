Indrans’ Veyilmarangal screened at Shanghai International film festival

By Express News Service

Indrans’ new film Veyilmarangal (Trees Under the Sun), directed by Dr. Biju, has made its premiere at the 22nd Shanghai International film festival which kicked off on June 15. The film is competing in the Golden Goblet Award competition.

This is the second film of Dr. Biju to be screened at the festival after Akashathinte Niram (Colour of Sky), in 2012. Incidentally, it was also the last Indian film screened at the festival and competed in the same category.

Veyilmarangal is among the 3964 entries submitted from 112 countries, out of which 14 are selected to compete for the Golden Goblet. Veyilmarangal is the only entry from India.

Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, known for films like Once Upon a Time in Anatolia and Winter Sleep, is heading the jury. The awards will be announced on June 24.