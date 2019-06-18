WATCH | Official trailer of Tovino and Ahaana's 'Luca' launched

By Express News Service

The official trailer of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming release Luca has been released online. The makers had earlier released the first song, Ore Kannal, which showed the main leads, Tovino and Ahaana Krishna. The latest footage reveals the other two leads, played by Nidhin George and Vinitha Koshy.

Touted as a part-romantic drama, part-investigative thriller, Luca is directed by first-timer Arun Bose. The latter co-wrote the script with Mridul George, also a debutant.

Nimish Ravi has cranked the camera while Nikhil Venu handled the editing. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the music.

The film will be hitting theatres on June 28.

WATCH LUCA TRAILER