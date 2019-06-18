Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Official trailer of Tovino and Ahaana's 'Luca' launched

Touted as a part-romantic drama, part-investigative thriller, Luca is directed by first-timer Arun Bose.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna in Luca first look poster.

By Express News Service

The official trailer of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming release Luca has been released online. The makers had earlier released the first song, Ore Kannal, which showed the main leads, Tovino and Ahaana Krishna. The latest footage reveals the other two leads, played by Nidhin George and Vinitha Koshy.

Touted as a part-romantic drama, part-investigative thriller, Luca is directed by first-timer Arun Bose. The latter co-wrote the script with Mridul George, also a debutant.

Nimish Ravi has cranked the camera while Nikhil Venu handled the editing. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the music.

The film will be hitting theatres on June 28.

WATCH LUCA TRAILER

 

