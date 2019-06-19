Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vijay Babu announces new production, Janamaithri

Friday Film House is known for encouraging debut filmmakers and actors. Recently, the company backed the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer June, directed by newcomer Ahammed Kabeer. 

Published: 19th June 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Janamaithri

Title poster of Janamaithri

By Express News Service

Close on the heels of the recently announced Sathyan biopic, Thrissur Pooram—both starring Jayasurya—and the gangster epic Gangs of Bandadukka, actor-producer Vijay Babu has announced one more project under his Friday Film House banner, titled Janamaithri.

John Mantrickal, who wrote Alamara and Annmariya Kalippilaanu, is making his directorial debut with the film. The script has been co-written by John and James Sebastian.

The film will be headlined by Double Barrel-fame Sabumon Abusamad and Saiju Kurup. Sabumon is also part of Lijo Jose Pellisserry’s upcoming film, Jallikattu. Vijay Babu will be also starring in Janamaithri along with Indrans.

Janamaithri is the first project to be undertaken by Vijay Babu’s newly formed Friday Film House Experiments, a division initiated to nurture fresh talents. Vijay Babu has said the film will be a light-hearted comedy.

Friday Film House is known for encouraging debut filmmakers and actors. Recently, the company backed the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer June, directed by newcomer Ahammed Kabeer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram Jayasurya Janamaithri Gangs of Bandadukka Vijay Babu Friday Film House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp