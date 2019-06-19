Vijay Babu announces new production, Janamaithri

By Express News Service

Close on the heels of the recently announced Sathyan biopic, Thrissur Pooram—both starring Jayasurya—and the gangster epic Gangs of Bandadukka, actor-producer Vijay Babu has announced one more project under his Friday Film House banner, titled Janamaithri.

John Mantrickal, who wrote Alamara and Annmariya Kalippilaanu, is making his directorial debut with the film. The script has been co-written by John and James Sebastian.

The film will be headlined by Double Barrel-fame Sabumon Abusamad and Saiju Kurup. Sabumon is also part of Lijo Jose Pellisserry’s upcoming film, Jallikattu. Vijay Babu will be also starring in Janamaithri along with Indrans.

Janamaithri is the first project to be undertaken by Vijay Babu’s newly formed Friday Film House Experiments, a division initiated to nurture fresh talents. Vijay Babu has said the film will be a light-hearted comedy.

Friday Film House is known for encouraging debut filmmakers and actors. Recently, the company backed the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer June, directed by newcomer Ahammed Kabeer.