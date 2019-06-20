Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kailas Menon launches own music company

The soundtrack of Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming sports drama Finals will be the first album released through this label.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:55 AM

Kailas Menon

Kailas Menon

By Express News Service

Music director Kailas Menon, who rose to fame with his soundtrack for Tovino Thomas-starrer Theevandi, has launched his own music label, Kailas Menon Productions.

The soundtrack of Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming sports drama Finals will be the first album released through this label. The film, helmed by debutant Arun PR and produced jointly by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev Kailas, recently wrapped up its shoot. The audio rights were bagged by Kailas. 

He has also launched his YouTube channel under the same name. Kailas made his debut with the Jayaraj film Pakarnattam. He also scored the unreleased Starring Pournami, of which Tovino and Sunny Wayne were part of. He will be once again collaborating with its director Albert Antony (Albey) for his next film Joe, led by Tovino.

His other upcoming projects are Edakkad Battalion 06 (starring Tovino and Samyuktha Menon) and Mohanlal’s Ittymaani: Made in China.

TAGS
Theevandi Kailas Menon Tovino Thomas Kailas Menon Productions
