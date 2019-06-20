Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas announces Pallichattambi

The first-look poster came with the tagline, ‘An epic of a crusader.’

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas has announced that he will be part of Dijo Jose Antony’s new film titled Pallichattambi. The first-look poster came with the tagline, ‘An epic of a crusader.’

Dijo made his directorial debut with the Saniya Iyyappan-starrer Queen in 2018. The script of Pallichattambi is by S. Suresh Babu, known for writing Mohanlal’s Kanal. The film will start rolling in 2020.

In a Facebook post, Tovino wrote, “A dream project that I’m sure will warm all your hearts. I am delighted to be a part of this big project helmed by the director Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame.” Jakes Bejoy, who recently did the music for Tovino’s upcoming release Kalki, will be composing the music. Gokulam Gopalan is producing it.

