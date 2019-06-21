Akashaganga 2 shoot wrapped up

By Express News Service

The shoot of director Vinayan’s new film Akashaganga 2 has been wrapped up. The sequel to his 1999 horror hit Akashaganga, the film will introduce a host of new characters along with a few from the original. The story is set in Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, the same location that was used by Vinayan in the first film.

Ramya Krishnan, Vishnu Vinay, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Govind, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan Bolgatty amongst others. Newcomer Athira is playing the main female lead, as a young girl from the Manikkesseri family. She plays a medical student who sets out to investigate the strange occurrences in the decades-old mansion.

In an earlier conversation with Express, Vishnu Vinay told us that the sequel will be focusing more on the horror elements, unlike the first part. Vishnu is playing one of Athira’s classmates. The sequel is also expected to be technically superior to the first.

Prakash Kutty has cranked the camera for the film. Bijibal is composing the music to the lyrics penned by BK Harinarayanan. Akashanganga 2 is produced by Akash Films.