Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban to star in Midhun Manuel’s next project

Midhun Manuel recently announced he will be helming two projects with Jayasurya -- Aadu 3 and Turbo Peter.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

After Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, director Midhun Manuel Thomas will team up with Kunchacko Boban for the first time for a yet-untitled project produced by Aashiq Usman. Maheshinte Prathikaram-fame Unnimaya Prasad has been cast as the female lead.

Also joining Kunachacko Boban are Sreenath Bhasi, Sharaf U Dheen and Jinu Joseph in important roles. The four were recently seen together in Virus. Kunchacko Boban has starred in Aashiq Usman’s last production Allu Ramendran earlier this year. Kumbalangi Nights-fame Shyju Khalid will handle the camera, Vivek Harshan the cuts, and Sushin Shyam the music.

Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Lal Jose’s Thattumparuth Achuthan. Aside from this film, the actor’s other upcoming projects include Kamal K M’s Pada, an untitled Soubin Shahir directorial, and an untitled Johnpaul George film.

Midhun Manuel recently announced he will be helming two projects with Jayasurya -- Aadu 3 and Turbo Peter. However, there have been no new updates on them yet, and it is not clear which project Midhun will start first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Midhun Manuel Kunchacko Boban
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp