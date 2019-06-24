Kunchacko Boban to star in Midhun Manuel’s next project

By Express News Service

After Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, director Midhun Manuel Thomas will team up with Kunchacko Boban for the first time for a yet-untitled project produced by Aashiq Usman. Maheshinte Prathikaram-fame Unnimaya Prasad has been cast as the female lead.

Also joining Kunachacko Boban are Sreenath Bhasi, Sharaf U Dheen and Jinu Joseph in important roles. The four were recently seen together in Virus. Kunchacko Boban has starred in Aashiq Usman’s last production Allu Ramendran earlier this year. Kumbalangi Nights-fame Shyju Khalid will handle the camera, Vivek Harshan the cuts, and Sushin Shyam the music.

Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Lal Jose’s Thattumparuth Achuthan. Aside from this film, the actor’s other upcoming projects include Kamal K M’s Pada, an untitled Soubin Shahir directorial, and an untitled Johnpaul George film.

Midhun Manuel recently announced he will be helming two projects with Jayasurya -- Aadu 3 and Turbo Peter. However, there have been no new updates on them yet, and it is not clear which project Midhun will start first.